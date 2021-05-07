Angelina Jolie lets Taylor Sheridan drag her through hell

NEW YORK (AP) — Angelina Jolie says she’s not quite retiring from movies, but that she expects her international work to be her focus going forward. In an interview with The Associated Press, Jolie says international work will be her priority after the pandemic. She is a special envoy on refugees to the United Nations. In the upcoming thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” Jolie stars as a smoke jumper in Montana. It’s one of her few live-action acting roles in the last decade. Made in the midst of a painful and protracted divorce with Brad Pitt, Jolie says she was drawn to the film as a way to “find your strength and move forward.”