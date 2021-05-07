Annual ‘Nianne’s Ride for the Kids’ to help raise money for local foster children

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - The seventh annual 'Nianne's Ride for the Kids' is coming up on Saturday May 15. However, there will be a weekend full of events. A motorcycle ride is happening Saturday, but if you don't have a motorcycle, you're still welcome to enjoy the weekend's events.

Proceeds benefit local foster children.

Registration starts a 8 a.m. on Sat. May 15 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, which is located at 119 Brick St. in Princeton. The ride will start at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per person, and this includes a meal and a ticket for a door prize.

To learn more, go to the event's Facebook page here.