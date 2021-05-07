April Student of the Month: Kinsley Brown

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

April's Student of the Month is Kinsley Brown at Mullens Middle School.

Kinsley wants to be a teacher one day - thanks to her mom, who is an educator - and her amazing teachers at MMS.

Administrators there say Kinsley is a star student.

"Kinsley is one of the hardest workers in her class - she's here, she never misses school unless she's sick. She's always here, and here on time," said Jordan McBride, Principal of Mullens Middle School. "She's got the best attitude and is always willing to help all of her friends, too. So, if we could have a thousand Kinsleys, we would be in business."

Congratulations, Kinsley!

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

Click here to make a nomination. Nominees can be an in-person or virtual student or educator.