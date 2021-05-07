April Teacher of the Month: Paige McGuire

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

April's Teacher of the Month is Paige McGuire, an 8th grade Science teacher at Tazewell Middle School.

She says her students are her favorite part of the job, and she's even been able to make the pandemic part of her class!

"I love teaching kids and seeing the excitement that they get, especially when we do our first lab in Science and they're able to get that hands-on piece," she said. "Doing labs this year was a little tough with COVID, but our first lab was the effectiveness of using a mask. So they all had their different masks, and we did it with a candle, and they really enjoyed that. So it was fun to see them excited about being in school with everything else going on."

Congratulations, Ms. McGuire!

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

