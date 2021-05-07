Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have faced harassment and attacks in many settings during the pandemic. But those in health care are feeling the jarring anguish of being racially targeted because of the virus while toiling to keep people from dying of it. From New York to Seattle, some medical professionals of Asian and Pacific Island descent say they have been slurred with racial remarks and references to the virus, and sometimes physically attacked, over the last year. Some 100 white-coat-clad medical workers rallied in March to denounce anti-Asian hate crimes.