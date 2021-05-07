Baseball’s Bobby Valentine running for mayor of hometown

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Major League player and manager Bobby Valentine is entering politics, announcing that he’s running for mayor of Stamford. The 70-year-old city native, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, posted a video on social media and said he will run as an independent candidate. Valentine, who owns a sports bar in Stamford, served as the city’s health and public safety director in 2011, before his last big league job as manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2012. He joins a race that includes two Democrats, incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.