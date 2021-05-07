Defense: Utah man charged with killing wife had brain injury

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys for a Utah man who pleaded guilty to murder in the beating death of his wife on an Alaska cruise say he had brain abnormalities that a defense expert deemed consistent with injuries caused by playing contact sports. Attorneys for Kenneth Manzanares say that, along with other factors, including an undiagnosed bipolar disorder, resulted in what they called an “aberrant episode of violence.” Manzanares’ attorneys say they plan to seek a 7 1/2 year prison sentence, while prosecutors say they will recommend a life sentence, calling the killing brutal and violent. Sentencing is set for next month.