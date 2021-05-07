Dwayne Richardson Jr. honored, as Beckley falls in Class AAAA quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles courageously took the court at the WVSSAC State Boy's Basketball tournament on Thursday night.

Despite losing friend and teammate Dwayne Richardson Jr. on Sunday night, the squad voted to play its Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup with Morgantown.

There was an outpouring of remembrance in the Civic Center to honor the memory of the 18-year old. Both teams wore special warm-up shirts, as did the Beckley student section, which arrived in huge numbers.

Richardson Jr. was also introduced with his teammates before the game, as a seat with his No. 12 jersey sat empty for the duration of the contest.

The Mohigans dominated the paint in a 69-56 win.

Woodrow wanted that win, but despite the result, a proud Ron Kidd addressed reporters after the game.

"[I'm] just so proud of them having the courage to come out here," he said. "We left it all up to them and if they said they didn't want to come, we wouldn't have come down to this tournament. I think they saw how Dwyane was the past two weeks and how he really wanted to come to the state tournament. I think it really drove these guys and the whole team to want to come down here and represent him."

"It just shows how good of an effect he had on people and how good of a person he was that everybody is supporting it," teammate Elijah Redfern said. "That right there just lets you know he was a great person -- everybody feels it. The whole state is hurting right now."

Luke Bechtel led Morgantown, and tied a game-high tally with 18 points. Ben Gilliam also turned in 18 points for the Flying Eagles, while Elijah Redfern chipped in 16 in the loss.

Beckley finishes the season as section and region champions with a record of 10-12.