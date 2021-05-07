EU says patent waiver idea misses point of vaccine shortage

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — European Union leaders say they think the most pressing impediments to COVID-19 vaccine supplies are not intellectual property rights but export bans and inadequate production capacity. In the wake of the United States backing calls to waive patents on vaccine technology, EU leaders argued Friday that other issues should be addressed first. French President Emmanuel Macron summarized the view from Europe when he said on the sidelines of an EU summit, ““Today, 100% of vaccines produced in the United States of America are for the American market.” The EU has become the world’s leading provider, allowing the export of about as many doses as are kept for the 27-nation bloc.