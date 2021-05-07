Fire at medical marijuana lab in Italy kills 1, injures 3

ROME (AP) — Italian firefighters say a fire at a small laboratory in Italy that treats marijuana so it can be used medically has left one person dead, three injured and one missing. The blaze broke out Friday in a small building in the countryside outside Gubbio, a town in the Umbria region. State firefighters spokesperson Luca Cari said one man perished, and that one of the injured was severely burned. He said firefighters were searching into the night for a missing woman. An explosion apparently sparked the fire, but its cause wasn’t immediately known.