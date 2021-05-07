Freeze Warning from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the lower 30s.
Temperatures will be slow to rise above freezing on Saturday
morning.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to noon EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&