Freeze Warning from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the lower 30s.

Temperatures will be slow to rise above freezing on Saturday

morning.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to noon EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&