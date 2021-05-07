Graham’s McBride to hit the pitch with Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Macy McBride will be furthering her academic and soccer career at Bluefield College, as she signed on to be a Ram Friday afternoon.

McBride had already decided to attend BC due to the exciting academic opportunities it offered in her desired field. And, when new head coach Katie Morton heard McBride was already coming to campus -- the offer to play soccer was a no-brainer.

"Based on the new deal with Bluefield College and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine -- they actually purchased Bluefield College -- and now the offer a whole new world into my dream of becoming an orthopedic surgeon," McBride said. "So, to be able to do that and play soccer -- it's a great day."

All parties involved could not be more excited about the next few years together.