Grand opening for Falls Mills Adult Daycare Facility

FALLS MILLS, V.a. (WVVA) -- With a snip of yellow ribbon, eight years and 2 million dollars have come to fruition.

Appalachian agency for senior citizens opens an adult day care facility in Tazewell County.

Executive director of A.A.S.C., Regina Sayers, says, "We're excited, it's just a lot of emotion. But it's great emotion, it's good emotion."

Key players are looking forward to the multi-purpose daycare, which will house tele-health capabilities, physical therapy, areas for meals and activities, and there's even transportation.

Virginian senator, Travis Hackworth, of the 38th district says, "We're just so excited, because this provides a place where seniors can come and can actually have something to do, qualified staff, and they can be productive and this was very much needed."\

"It gives the caregiver the peace of mind that their loved one is staying in a safe clean healthy environment," said Sayers.

The facility will provide a safe space for elderly residents.

"We've been saying for many years that a healthy economy is a vibrant economy," said Virginian delegate, Will Moorefield, of the 3rd district. "Anything we can do to provide a better quality of life, especially for our seniors citizens, giving them the opportunity to stay in their community is worth the while.

Twenty-five new jobs are being created here with this addition, but the true economic value is the burden it relieves for loved ones caring for their elderly relatives in Tazewell County.

"A lot of people retire early because they feel like they have to take care of their elderly parents," said Eric Young, Tazewell county administrator. "So at an adult day care facility, they can keep working and stay in the workforce."