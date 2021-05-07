High-level talks resume on returning US to Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA (AP) — World powers have started a fourth round of high-level talks aimed at bringing the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran. Both sides suggested a resolution was possible but major stumbling blocks remain as delegates resumed their discussions in Vienna on Friday. The U.S. pulled out of the 2015 deal with Iran in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump said the pact needed to be renegotiated. Iran reacted by steadily increasing violations of the deal, which is intended to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants to rejoin the deal, but that Iran needs to return to compliance.