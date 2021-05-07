Independence baseball bounces back; wins big over James Monroe

COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA)- After dropping their first game of the season to Greenbrier East on Thursday, the Independence baseball team was able to get back to their winning ways.

The Patriots wasted no time at all to explode for a nine-run second inning against James Monroe en route to an 11-0 win over the Mavericks. It was the third double-digit shutout win for Independence this season.

Independence will be back home to play their final game of a four-game stretch against Logan at 2:00 P.M.