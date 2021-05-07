Miss West Virginia chats with WVVA Today about her time with the crown

Torianne Graal was named Miss West Virginia in 2019. The crown was passed on from Princeton WV's own and Miss Wes Virginia 2018 Madeline Collins.

Miss West Virginia, Toriane Graal alongside Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen, Lauren Rose

Graal outside the Greenbrier Hotel

Miss West Virginia, Toriane Graal

Graal has the unique experience of serving as Miss West Virginia during the pandemic we are currently in--she like many of the other women in the organization retained the title since last years competition was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She chats with WVVA anchor and reporter, Joshua Bolden about the obstacles she and her fellow Misses overcame with grace in the interview above.