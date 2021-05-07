Skip to Content

Miss West Virginia chats with WVVA Today about her time with the crown

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
8:48 am News

Torianne Graal was named Miss West Virginia in 2019. The crown was passed on from Princeton WV's own and Miss Wes Virginia 2018 Madeline Collins.

  • Miss West Virginia, Toriane Graal alongside Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen, Lauren Rose
  • Graal outside the Greenbrier Hotel
  • Miss West Virginia, Toriane Graal

Graal has the unique experience of serving as Miss West Virginia during the pandemic we are currently in--she like many of the other women in the organization retained the title since last years competition was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She chats with WVVA anchor and reporter, Joshua Bolden about the obstacles she and her fellow Misses overcame with grace in the interview above.

Joshua Bolden

WVVA Today & WVVA @ Noon Anchor

More Stories

Skip to content