Mix of rain and sunshine for Mother’s Day Weekend

Cold front pushes through this morning bringing back rain showers and windy conditions.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible for the first part of the day, but we don't have to worry about anything severe.

Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. First part of the day will be considered wet with scattered showers. Around 2PM some sun will build in and spotty showers will linger around. Rain pushes back in after sunset tonight giving scattered showers overnight. Winds will remain strong today and tonight with gusts exceeding 25-35 MPH at times.

Temperatures cool tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s again. A Freeze Warning is issued for northern and western Pocahontas county beginning at 5AM Saturday and continuing until 12PM Saturday.

It is possible that there may be a few snowflakes mixed in with the rain overnight for the highest elevations in Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties. Definitely won't stick, but don't be surprised!

Saturday's temperatures will be in the middle-upper 50s and 60s with low temperatures falling again into the upper 30s and 40s. Saturday will be mostly dry with sun building back in. Mother's Day is a different story though. I do believe we will see breaks in the rain for mainly our southern counties, but expect unsettled conditions overall with rain and a few storms. Temperatures will warm all thanks to a warm front.

Highs will hit into the upper 60s and 70s again before cooling back down on Monday.