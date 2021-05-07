Mobile vaccine clinic rolls into Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Residents of Tazewell County had two opportunities to get COVID-19 shots Friday. But the big difference: the clinics were mobile. The Cumberland Plateau Health District is taking shots to communities out of an RV. Friday's stops: Bluefield and Pocahontas.

It's a push by the health district to get more shots in arms.

"The mobile vaccination clinics are going around to rural areas, where individuals may not have access, they may not have transportation or access to other vaccination sites," Delilah McFadden, Cumberland Plateau Health District Emergency Coordinator, said.

The health district set up at Graham Manor apartments in Bluefield, and the effort paid off.

"Because I don't have a car, I don't have to try and find a way to get to the health department or some other place that is giving it out," Karen Dyer, a Bluefield resident, said. "It came right to me, very convenient, I think it's a great idea."

The health district had the same success at Indian Princess apartments in Pocahontas. One resident said if it weren't for the convenience of these mobile clinics, he wouldn't have gotten the shot at all.

"Nothing around here is close in the mountains, you know," Edward Johnson, a Pocahontas resident, said. "Anything that's going to make my life a little easier, sure I'll take it. But like I said, I saw the opportunity here, and if I didn't get it today, I don't think I would honestly get it."

The mobile vaccination clinic is scheduled to be in Richlands on May 14th. It'll be set up at Fairfax Court apartments from 9:30 AM-12 PM.