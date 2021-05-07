Police from 3 EU nations to join Slovenia border control

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia says that police officers from three other European nations will help patrol the border with Croatia that is part of a route used by migrants trying to reach Western Europe. The Interior Ministry on Friday said that five officers from Estonia, six from Lithuania and 10 from Poland will join Slovenia’s border troops next week. Thousands of migrants wishing to reach wealthy EU nations have been stuck in nearby Balkan countries such as Serbia or Bosnia. Migrants pass through Croatia and Slovenia before moving on. The migration flow is expected to rise during summer months.