Shady Spring locks down Winfield for program’s first state semifinal win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In just the school's second appearance at the Boy's State Basketball tournament, Shady Spring will play for a Class AAA state title.

The Tigers wracked up eleven steals and held No. 7 Winfield to just 29 points through three quarters in a dominant 68-51 victory.

"Everybody wants to talk about how we run the floor, how we share the ball -- how we shoot threes," Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said. "But, what we hang our hat on and what doesn't get noticed is the way we defend. What we've done -- that's what our program is about is defending."

"[Opponents] start talking to each other, they're struggling passing the ball -- handling the ball -- and it shows," Shady Spring senior Cam Manns said. "Eight points, nine points in a quarter -- that just shows that our defense is crazy and it really frustrates people."

Manns finished with 16 points for the Tigers. The team was led by Braden Chapman, who wracked up 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Winfield was paced by Ethan Kincaid's 14 points.

Shady Spring will play the winner of Hampshire and Wheeling Central Catholic in the Class AAA championship. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.