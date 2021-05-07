Sheriff: 2-year-old girl drowns in pond near home

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a young West Virginia girl has drowned in a pond near her home. Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms told news outlets that emergency crews responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old girl Wednesday evening and after searching the area found the child in the pond. Crews tried to save the girl, but she was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. Authorities didn’t release the name of the girl and said investigators were conducting interviews to determine what happened.