Spring fire season is officially over in Virginia, but fire awareness still high

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - If you plan on doing any outdoor open burning soon, you can now do that before 4 PM in the Virginia.

April 30th marked the end of a very active spring fire season in the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Forestry told WVVA that they had "numerous" fires to put out this season.

Although spring fire season is over, the Virginia Department of Forestry is still spreading fire awareness. As there are still several laws that must be followed when open burning said Forest Technician Jon Perry.

"If you are burning within 300 feet of the woods. You have to make sure you are staying with the fire. So you can't just go out and build a campfire and just walk away from it. You also have to make sure that you have some tools there with it. If you have a fire that does escape, you are still liable for that. Just because spring fire season is over with and the burn law is out, doesn't mean that a wildfire can't happen. You know if we get into periods of drought, you know it still can happen." Jon Perry, Forest Technician for the Virginia Department of Forestry

Perry added that the Virginia Department of Forestry would like to thank all of the federal, state, local, and volunteer fire departments that were involved in helping them put fires out this year.