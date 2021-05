(WVVA) - With the sun finally shining, all three Tazewell County schools saw at least one soccer squad in action.

Graham played its first home game at East River Soccer Complex on Thursday night, squeaking out a 5-4 overtime victory against Marion.

The Richlands boys emerged victorious in the Backyard Brawl, toppling Tazewell, 8-0. The Lady Bulldogs, however, earned a big section victory over the Lady Blues, 2-1.