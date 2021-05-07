Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes key House vote

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers have advanced a sweeping elections bill aimed at continuing that party’s national push for tightening voting restrictions, even as Democrats have said the legislation would hurt voters of any party. An agreement was reached between Republicans and Democrats in the House, and the bill passed early Friday with 20 amendments. The amendments included lowering initially proposed enhanced criminal penalties and instructing the state to develop an online format for tracking early ballots. The vote came after hours of debate. Both chambers would need to negotiate a final version of the bill before it could go to Gov. Greg Abbott.