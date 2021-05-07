Two organizations teaming up to host spring fire school in June

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - If you are currently a local firefighter and are looking to expand your education in saving lives, there is an opportunity for you coming up in June.

The Athens Volunteer Fire Department is partnering with Concord University to launch its inaugural Athens-Concord Fire School.

The fire school was supposed to begin last year, but it was cancelled due to Concord's COVID-19 protocols.

Classes will include a series of lectures and hands on drills like rope rescues and vehicle extrication's.

The Athens Volunteer Fire Department says this is a great opportunity for fire fighters to brush up on skills they may not have used in a while.

"Things that we don't necessarily do everyday. Having the continuing education to keep our skills up because you never know. It may be your family in that car that you have to cut out. You may not remember the steps necessary to perform those advanced procedures or something like that. So having more individuals trained to be able to help people in need, that's what it's all about." Lt. Benjamin Holdren, Athens Vol. Fire Department

The school is only for active firefighters. Classes for the fire school will be held in the first two weekends of June at Concord University.

Vendors will also be serving lunch each day during the classes. If you would like to sign up, the deadline is next Saturday on May 15th. Click here for registration.