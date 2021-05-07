West Virginia mask mandate to be lifted on June 20, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain State's mask mandate will come to an end on the state's 158th birthday, Governor Jim Justice announced Friday.

Pending the FDA's authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 15 years old, the Governor says 65% of West Virginia's eligible population will have received at least one shot by June 20th. He added that 75% of West Virginians 50 and up, and 85% of residents 65 and up, will be vaccinated by that time.

"That's what we project, and that's the date we're going to go with," Justice said. "It just coincides perfectly with the celebration of this absolutely incredible state on its birthday."

However, Justice says the mandate will be lifted on June 20 'regardless' of where vaccination numbers stand.

"We'll be close enough," he said. "We're going with that date period."

Justice says the mandate lift is a direct recommendation from the state's COVID-19 task force.

