Wilson good to go after injury, eager to move on from dustup

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tom Wilson is good to go after leaving Washington’s last game with an upper-body injury and eager to move on from a chaotic few days. In his first interview since being the most talked about person in hockey, Wilson says he reached out to Artemi Panarin whom the Rangers said he injured in a scrum Monday night to check in on the star forward. Wilson was surprised the incident that led to him being fined $5,000 became such a major controversy around the NHL and beyond. Capitals coach Peter Laviolette has told Wilson he needs to be careful given his size and the spotlight on him.