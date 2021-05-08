Concord University hosts in person commencement

ATHENS, W. VA. (WVVA) - Concord University hosted an in-person commencement on Saturday to honor undergraduates.

The ceremony included graduates from both the class of 2020 and class of 2021.

The inclusion of 2020 grads comes after graduation was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katherine Walton, a graduate from the class of 2020 who participated in the ceremony said she is thankful for the opportunity to celebrate her accomplishments.

"I was thankful they allowed us to, it's part of… very family oriented I feel like that they would allow everybody to still have that opportunity because it is, it's a big deal for every body," said Walton.

Lindsey Byars, the Communication Liaison for Concord University, said it was essential and important for them to include the graduates who did not have the opportunity to walk last year.

"We wanted to make sure that this year's graduates had that opportunity but if previous graduates didn't get to, that they had that opportunity as well, just so they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma, and having their picture made with the president of the university, that's just a milestone," said Byars.

The university took precautions such as hosting seven small ceremonies, sanitizing between each ceremony, and social distancing in order to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.