Ezzard’s scoring blizzard rallies Sam Houston St. past JMU

6:42 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jequez Ezzard’s catch-and-run for a touchdown and punt return for a score were among two of three touchdowns Sam Houston State scored in the last 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter en route to a 38-35 comeback win against James Madison. Second-seeded Sam Houston State (9-0) advances to the FCS title game to face No. 1-seed South Dakota State on Sunday in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits dismantled Delaware 33-3 earlier in the day. It’s the Bearkats first trip to the title game since losing in 2012 to North Dakota State.

Associated Press

