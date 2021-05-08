Freeze Warning until SAT 1:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s

expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Randolph and Northwest Pocahontas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&