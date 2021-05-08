GOP delegates in Virginia to choose nominee for governor

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Virginians are casting ballots to choose GOP nominees for governor and other statewide offices this weekend. The Republican Party is holding what it’s calling an “unassembled convention” Saturday to select nominees in this year’s race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009. Because of the pandemic, convention delegates are casting ballots at nearly 40 polling sites statewide. Four Republicans — Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Glenn Youngkin — are competing for the governor’s race. Democrats choose their gubernatorial nominee in a primary next month with ex-governor Terry McAuliffe the frontrunner among five Democrats.