Greenbrier East High School Student selected as semi-finalist for presidential scholar award

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - The national Presidential Scholar Program honors students who excel in academics.

One student at Greenbrier East High School is among a group of 625 semi-finalists selected nation wide for the program.

Kendra Goeddert's senior year at Greenbrier East High School has included completing school online with top honors, working a full time job, and also becoming a semi-finalist for the prestigious Presidential Scholar program.

Goeddert said participating in this program stemmed from her desire to strive for greatness, despite the obstacles life has thrown her way.

"Much of my life has been in poverty, um I've traveled across the United States um my whole life essentially, up until you know, high school. I was adopted two years ago, due to you know some family issues and you know I have always had the drive to move up in life," said Goeddert.

Goeddert has not only overcome challenges in her personal life, but Ben Routson, the Principal at Greenbrier East said she has done well with the academic challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The challenges of virtual learning and being a student during the pandemic have not held her back, and Routson said her hard work has not gone unnoticed.

"She's set the bar very high, she's an outstanding student, she's maintained her grades, and her achievement level during remote learning, which is extremely difficult, for any student, especially a high school student in the middle of the pandemic, um that situation's been diffiicult on students, on teachers, and she's blown it out of the water," said Routson.

Routson added it would mean a lot to Greenbrier East High School and the school system if she were selected for the program.

For Goeddert, it means being an inspiration to others in her situation.

" I hope that it would encourage younger people, you know my age and younger to continue, …you're not always going to be you know what your family life has been," said Goeddert. "You're gonna…. you can make yourself better and you can make your life better," said Goeddert.

Goeddert anticipates she will know about whether or not she was selected as a finalist by the end of May, before heading off to Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in social work this fall.