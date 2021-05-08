In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages

WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — A dispute about the vote count in a New Hampshire legislative election is driving a debate among conservatives about the fairness of the country’s election process. Donald Trump has joined the fray and is promoting his wider claim of election fraud from 2020. The dust-up shows just how far Trump’s election lies and the search for evidence to support them have burrowed into American politics, even at the local level. In the nation’s capital, House Republicans are fighting over what some call the “Big Lie.” In Arizona, lawmakers are conducting a partisan “recount.” And now it’s playing out in tiny Windham, New Hampshire, where there’s a fight over last year’s state House election.