Libyan militias briefly take over Tripoli gov’t headquarters

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan spokeswoman says armed militiamen briefly took over a hotel in the country’s capital of Tripoli that’s used as headquarters for the interim government. The development on Friday came after the presidential council earlier this week appointed a new chief of the intelligence agency, Libya’s version of the CIA. The militias, which control Tripoli, were apparently unhappy with the choice of the spy chief. The spokeswoman says no one was hurt in the takeover of Hotel Corinthia, which was mostly empty on Friday, the Muslim weekend. After a while, the militias left the hotel.