Outdoor plans for Mother’s Day? Here is your forecast!

Strong northwesterly flow continues to allow cooler and drier air to filter into the two Virginias this afternoon. Expect this to continue to be the trend throughout the evening hours.

With the dry air in place, there is barley a cloud in the sky, which will provide excellent conditions to see the KiNET-X Rocket Launch tonight. The rocket will launch no earlier than 8:02 PM EST out of Wallops, Florida.

To view the launch you will need to look off into the eastern sky and it will be visible for around 30-60 seconds across the two Virginias.

Into the overnight hours, expect clouds to gradually increase, as low pressure approaches the region. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low-mid 40s. A stray shower is possible tonight, but most of the area will remain dry.

A warm front will cross the viewing area for Sunday, followed by a cold front into Sunday night and Monday morning.

Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine here and there. We will be much warmer, with highs getting back into the 70s for Mother's Day afternoon.

If you have any outdoor plans of mom Sunday, we will see a few isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder throughout the day. Just have the rain gear handy just in case, showers and storms will be hit-or-miss and most will actually remain dry.





We will be very windy on Mother's Day, with wind gust between 25-35 MPH. Some gust could exceed 40 MPH for the day. Don't be surprised to see a few tree limbs down or even sporadic power outages Sunday.

Showers and storms will become more widespread late Sunday night and into Monday, as a cold front will cross the viewing area. Expect showers to continue into your Monday morning commute, before drying out into Monday afternoon.

Your full forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.