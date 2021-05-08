Rhode Island investigating death of man handcuffed by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State authorities are investigating the case of a man who died after being handcuffed by police in Providence. Police say officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a man who was screaming outside and possibly under the influence of drugs. Officers found him rolling on the ground and called for medical help. Body camera video shows they spent more than ten minutes trying to calm him down before holding him down on his stomach for about 90 seconds while cuffing him behind his back. He then appeared to collapse, and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was identified as 34-year-old Joseph Ventre.