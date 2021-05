SHADY SPRING, W.Va (WVVA)- The Shady Spring boys basketball team wasn't the only Tigers team getting big wins today.

Shady Spring softball took down Princeton in a battle of the Tigers in both games of their doubleheader. Shady Spring one Game 1 in a 15-0 shutout, and won again in the following game 17-7

Shady will be back home Monday against Greenbrier East.