Shady Spring wins first-ever boy’s basketball state title, beats Wheeling Central Catholic 55-43

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA)- On Friday, Shady Spring Boy's Basketball head coach Ronnie Olson said that his team had one goal: to cut down the nets on Saturday.

Saturday evening, the Tigers did just that for the first time in school history.

Shady Spring won their first-ever boy's basketball state title with a 55-43 win over Wheeling Central Catholic. Wheeling did not make it easy for the Tigers, though. The Marron Knights were in firm control in the first half, and lead 22-21 going into the second. But Shady was able to dominate in the paint and break away for a 12-point victory.

Braden Chapman led the Tigers with 14 points and 2 three-pointers. After the game, Ronnie Olson described what it was like to finally be able to hang a banner in Shady Spring.

"It's amazing. All my life all I have done is basketball. My family is my life and so is basketball," a tearful Olson said. "I just love these guys. I yell at them sometimes, but this is more than a win this is just character. We're going to be brothers forever."