US Navy seizes arms shipment in Arabian Sea amid Yemen war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has seized an arms shipment hidden aboard a vessel in the Arabian Sea. The announcement Sunday marks the latest such interdiction by sailors amid the long-running war in Yemen. The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey discovered the weapons aboard what the Navy described as a stateless ship in an operation that began Thursday in the northern reaches of the Arabian Sea. The weapons seized included Chinese-made, Kalashnikov-style assault rifles, sniper rifles, heavy machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. The Navy did not identify where it believed the shipment originated. However, similar weapons later have been described as heading to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.