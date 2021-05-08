Westbrook basks in milestone moment of tying Big O’s record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Russell Westbrook became an instant hit with his ability to deliver triple-doubles. Now, the 6-foot-3 point guard is on the verge of a home run — eclipsing Oscar Robertson’s seemingly unbreakable career record. He had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists Saturday night in a 132-131 overtime victory over Indiana to tie Robertson’s mark of 181. And, fittingly, it came just a short drive away from the Lockefield Dust Bowl, where Robertson and his future Crispus Attucks High School teammates first honed their craft. Westbrook will get his first crack to break the record Monday night in Cleveland.