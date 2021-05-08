Westbrook ties Robertson’s record, Wizards beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana on Saturday night. Westbrook also blocked the Pacers’ final shot. He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time. Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.