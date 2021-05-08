Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times. Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score 1-1 in the third, Torres made it 2-2 against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford’s single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th. Scherzer struck out at least 10 for the 100th time. The only other pitchers to do that are Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez.