A cold front pushes into the viewing area tonight, giving way to a cooler work week

Although it has been warm and nice for Mother's Day, we have been dealing with some very windy conditions.





Wind gust have been between 30-40 MPH, some gust have exceeded 40 MPH. We will stay windy throughout the evening and overnight hours.

This is as fast moving cold front is also approaching the two Virginias, allowing for clouds, rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms to build into the viewing area this evening.

Showers will continue into Sunday night, with isolated thunderstorms remaining a possibility. Severe weather will be unlikely, but wind gust could be stronger within any thunderstorms.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The KiNET-X Sounds Rocket Launch is still scheduled for tonight, no earlier than 8:03 PM EST, with a 40 minute launch window. Clouds will hurt our chances of seeing the rocket, but the launch could be postponed due to strong ground and upper-level winds.

We will start with scattered showers for your Monday morning commute. Anticipate gradual clearing into Monday afternoon, with rain chances diminishing into the evening. Temperatures will be cooler Monday, with highs only rising into the 50s.

We will be dry and partly cloudy Monday night, with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will be sunny and cool for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We look generally cooler throughout the upcoming work week. When will the warmer temperatures come back? Details in your full 10-day forecast at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC.