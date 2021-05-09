Concord Baseball splits final doubleheader of the regular season

ATHENS, W.Va (WVVA)- Concord closed out their regular season in dramatic fashion with two down to the wire games against Glenville state.

In Game 1, Concord came back in the 6th inning to take a 2-1 lead over the pioneers. But in the top of the 7th, Duane Englund drove a solo home run to deep left field and tied the game back up at 2 apiece. Glenville would earn another un off of an error that inning to win it 3-2.

In Game 2, the Mountian Lions were back with a vengeance. Concord jumped to an 8-2 lead in the 6th, but another late-game comeback propelled Glenville to a 9--8 lead going into the bottom of the 7th. That was when Anthony Stehlin drove in the game-tying and game-winning runs to walk it off for Concord. The Mountian Lions finish the regular season with a 15-21 overall record.

Next up for Concord is the MEC Tournament. They will play Wheeling in the first round on Thursday, May 13. The first pitch is at 3:30 at Epling Stadium in Beckley.