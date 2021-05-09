Exhibition Coal Miner honors female miner for Mother’s Day

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Zora Stroud was the first African American woman to work in the Maple Meadows Coal Mines in Raleigh County and the Exhibition Coal Mine is honoring her legacy with a new installation.

The installation was hung in the museum on Sunday brought a tear to Stroud's eye.

"This morning when I woke up, I was so happy and the more I thought about it I would always cheer up," said Stroud.

The idea for the installation came about after her daughter, Diane Williams, visited the exhibition coal mine.

She said she saw photos of the men in her family but nothing to honor her mother and she wanted to change that.

"I saw several of the men coal miners, in those pictures, I didn't see any representation of women and at that time I thought it was time for me to talk to somebody about representing women coal miners especially to leave a legacy of my mom, who had worked in more than 20 years," said Stroud.

Stroud said before the installation, a lack of representation in the museum was disappointing for her.

"They recognized all the men, but I was the only woman that worked underground with them for 20 years, and they acted like I didn't work with them," said Stroud.

Williams said representation and wanting to inspire young women was largely what inspired her to get started creating the installation.

"For me this is a continuation into the future for them so they can realize there isn't anything they can't do, when they look around here, there may not ever be coal miners, but the work ethic this will instill is something that will go in the future," said Williams.

Ciarra Stroud, Zora's gradaughter, said it's disappointing to know there was a lack of representation prior to the installation but she is happy to see her grandmother's legacy live on.

"But then when someone points it out, that really was unfair, and she should've been here and she already should've been here, and so it's really amazing she's going to finally get the credit she deserves," said Stroud.

Zora Stroud said all the hard work she did in the mines for 20 years was to provide for her children as a single mother.

Williams said this was the best thing she could ever give her mom, as a way of saying thanks for all she did for her and her siblings. She said it means more than any mother's day gift she could giver her.

"I'm just elated. and to me, this is something more than anything I could ever do as far as buying her a bouquet of flowers. I want her to know how special she is to all of us," said Williams.

Williams pitched the idea to leaders with the exhibition coal mine on Mother's Day in 2019, and they knew they wanted to unveil it on the same day years later.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted operations at the museum for most of last year, so they unveiled it this year.