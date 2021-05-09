Beefed-up Israel police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have clashed in east Jerusalem with Palestinian protesters during the holiest night of Ramadan. Beefed-up police forces marched through the streets of east Jerusalem outside the Old City on Saturday, adding to already heightened religious tensions that have unleashed the worst unrest in the holy city in several years. Earlier, police blocked busloads of Muslim pilgrims headed to Jerusalem to worship. The police action came after a night of heavy clashes Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police in the holy city. Tensions in east Jerusalem, claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians, have triggered major rounds of violence in the past. Early Sunday, the Israeli military said Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at the country’s south.