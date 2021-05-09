Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Nicholas County

…LOCALLY STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH EARLY EVENING…

Scattered rain showers this afternoon and early this evening may

produce brief, but locally strong, wind gusts of around 50 mph.

These brief strong wind gusts will blow around unsecured objects

and may bring down a few weakened and diseased trees. Use extra

caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile

vehicle.