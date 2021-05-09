Top judges in Brazil want review after deadly police raid

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Several justices from Brazil’s Supreme Court say a ruling last year that banned police operations in Rio de Janeiro favelas, or slums, must now be reviewed after one of the city’s deadliest police operations. Brazil’s Supreme Court issued a ruling last year prohibiting police operations in Rio’s favelas during the pandemic unless “absolutely exceptional.” In a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Supreme Court justice Marco Aurélio Mello didn’t say whether the May 6 raid violated that ruling. Rather, he said that the court’s ruling should have been reviewed as the pandemic persisted.