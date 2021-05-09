Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 11th, Scherzer strikes out 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times. Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score 1-1 in the third, Torres made it 2-2 against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford’s single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th.