11 new cases of COVID-19 U.K. Variant found in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - Additional cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant have been found in southern West Virginia.

11 new cases have been reported in McDowell County, according to the county Health Department.

"With the number of cases increasing in our county, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge: Get vaccinated, wear masks in public, continue to social distance, and wash your hands frequently," a statement from the Health Department reads.

West Virginia health leaders say the U.K. Variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

